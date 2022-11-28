Roy Blunt Reservoir Receives An Additional $45 Million

More than $45 million dollars in grants and loans from the USDA – Rural Development will provide the funds needed to complete the Roy Blunt Reservoir near Milan. Brad Scott with the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission says the head of Missouri’s USDA-Rural Development made the presentation.

Scott says the funds are split between a Grant and a Loan.

He says with these additional funds, they should have what is needed to complete the project.

