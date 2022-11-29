Chillicothe Football All-MEC Honorees Announced

The 2022 All-MEC Teams have been released. Here are the Chillicothe Hornets that were named to the teams.

Offense:

Offensive Lineman:

1st Team:
Bo Smith

2nd Team:
Brody Cairns

Honorable Mention:
Isaiah Sprong

Tight Ends:

2nd Team:
Max Wagers

Fullbacks:

2nd Team:
Silas Midgyett

Receivers:

Honorable Mention:
Lane Nickell
Ruger Cox

Running Backs:

1st Team:
Cayden Potter

2nd Team:
Corbin Rodenberg

Honorable Mention:
Brock Miller

Offensive Specialists:

1st Team:
Javon Kille

 

Defense:

Defensive Linemen:

1st Team:
Bo Smith

2nd Team:
Silas Midgyett

Honorable Mention:
Lucas Reynolds
Isaiah Sprong

Linebackers:

1st Team:
**Corbin Rodenberg

Honorable Mention:
Cayden Potter
Cayden Larson

Defensive Backs:

1st Team:
Brock Miller

Honorable Mention:
Griff Bonderer
Bryce Dominique

Defensive Specialists:

Honorable Mention:
Brock Miller

 

Special Teams:

Kickers:

2nd Team:
Max Wagers

Punters:

1st Team:
Griff Bonderer

 

** – Denotes Unanimous Selection

