Chillicothe Football All-MEC Honorees Announced

The 2022 All-MEC Teams have been released. Here are the Chillicothe Hornets that were named to the teams.

Offense:

Offensive Lineman:

1st Team:

Bo Smith

2nd Team:

Brody Cairns

Honorable Mention:

Isaiah Sprong

Tight Ends:

2nd Team:

Max Wagers

Fullbacks:

2nd Team:

Silas Midgyett

Receivers:

Honorable Mention:

Lane Nickell

Ruger Cox

Running Backs:

1st Team:

Cayden Potter

2nd Team:

Corbin Rodenberg

Honorable Mention:

Brock Miller

Offensive Specialists:

1st Team:

Javon Kille

Defense:

Defensive Linemen:

1st Team:

Bo Smith

2nd Team:

Silas Midgyett

Honorable Mention:

Lucas Reynolds

Isaiah Sprong

Linebackers:

1st Team:

**Corbin Rodenberg

Honorable Mention:

Cayden Potter

Cayden Larson

Defensive Backs:

1st Team:

Brock Miller

Honorable Mention:

Griff Bonderer

Bryce Dominique

Defensive Specialists:

Honorable Mention:

Brock Miller

Special Teams:

Kickers:

2nd Team:

Max Wagers

Punters:

1st Team:

Griff Bonderer

** – Denotes Unanimous Selection

