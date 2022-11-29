Chillicothe Football All-MEC Honorees Announced
The 2022 All-MEC Teams have been released. Here are the Chillicothe Hornets that were named to the teams.
Offense:
Offensive Lineman:
1st Team:
Bo Smith
2nd Team:
Brody Cairns
Honorable Mention:
Isaiah Sprong
Tight Ends:
2nd Team:
Max Wagers
Fullbacks:
2nd Team:
Silas Midgyett
Receivers:
Honorable Mention:
Lane Nickell
Ruger Cox
Running Backs:
1st Team:
Cayden Potter
2nd Team:
Corbin Rodenberg
Honorable Mention:
Brock Miller
Offensive Specialists:
1st Team:
Javon Kille
Defense:
Defensive Linemen:
1st Team:
Bo Smith
2nd Team:
Silas Midgyett
Honorable Mention:
Lucas Reynolds
Isaiah Sprong
Linebackers:
1st Team:
**Corbin Rodenberg
Honorable Mention:
Cayden Potter
Cayden Larson
Defensive Backs:
1st Team:
Brock Miller
Honorable Mention:
Griff Bonderer
Bryce Dominique
Defensive Specialists:
Honorable Mention:
Brock Miller
Special Teams:
Kickers:
2nd Team:
Max Wagers
Punters:
1st Team:
Griff Bonderer
** – Denotes Unanimous Selection