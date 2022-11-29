Shirley Mae Thomas, 79, of Belle, Missouri formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Shirley was born July 12, 1943 to parents Lawrence Mitchell and Bernice Juanita Gray Anderson in Chillicothe, Missouri. She attended Chillicothe Schools. Shirley married Robert (Bob) Thomas June 25, 1961 at Bobs Parents Home. She was a housewife and loved taking care of her family. Robert Thomas has preceded her in death on December 27, 2014.

Shirley enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, watching westerns, playing cards, reading and horseback riding. Her greatest times were all spent with her loving family.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Jo Dovin and husband Dimitri of Belle, Missouri; grandchildren, Matt Lucas and wife Amber of Centralia, Missouri; Heather Thomas of Wheeling, Missouri; Jodi Thomas of Holt, Missouri; Chelsea Thomas of Kearney, Missouri; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Allen of Dawn, Missouri; Trudy Jo Anderson of Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Bernice Anderson; husband, Robert Thomas; son, Rickey Thomas; granddaughter, Holly Jo Lucas; siblings, William Anderson; Joyce Radabaugh; Bonnie Stephenson.

Memorials in honor of Shirley may be made to Avalon Cemetery and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N Washington, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Graveside services will be held in Avalon Cemetery Thursday, December1, 2022 at 1:30 P.M.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.

