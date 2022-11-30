8th Grade Lady Hornets Hoops Grabs 37-19 Win Over Truman

The Chillicothe 8th Grade Lady Hornets knocked off Truman in the 1st Round of the Savannah Tournament 37-19 on Tuesday night.

Hope Donoho led all scorers with 22, getting several buckets off of steals. Landry Marsh dumped in 8, Lydia Bonderer and Kylee Link added 2 points each. There was playing time for Violet Zabka and Sophie Hurtgen.

The Lady Hornets play the winner of Savannah and Robidioux in round 2 on Thursday. Coach Wheeler says, “Both teams are pretty salty… but we are scrappy!”

The Lady Hornets will play for first or third place on Friday evening determined by Thursday’s results.

