Combine Fire South of Chillicothe

Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a Combine Fire at 21204 Highway 65. The call came in Tuesday at about 3:55 pm, and the fire crew arrived at about 4:00 pm to find smoke coming from underneath towards the center of the combine. A fire extinguisher was used without success. A 1 1/2-inch hand line was used to put out the remaining fire, using about 200 gallons of water.

The fire crew waited on the scene for a combine technician to arrive and the combine was moved to a safe location to be hauled at a later date.

The fire crew was on the scene for less than 45 minutes.

