Police Report Includes Statutory Rape Investigation

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 111 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

2:24 pm, An investigation in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive led to the arrest of a 27-year-old from Chillicothe for Statutory Rape, Statutory Sodomy, and Child Molestation. The person was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center and held pending the filing of formal charges.

7:33 pm, Officers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile from 100 block of Calhoun Street. The child was located in the 700 block of Webster Street. Determined to be a misunderstanding with a relative. The juvenile returned to the home and was ultimately allowed to stay with friend.

Numerous vehicle stops, animal complaints, continuing investigations and building security checks.

Share this: Tweet



