Chillicothe Girls Basketball Falls To Benton 47-38 In Savannah Tournament

The Chillicothe Girls Basketball team dropped its game against Benton 47-38 in the final pool play game of the Savannah Tournament on Wednesday night. The win for Benton moves them into the Championship game and the loss for Chillicothe drops them into the 3rd Place game on Friday.

Jessica Reeter led the Hornets in scoring with 15 points. 10 of those points came in a three minute flurry to begin the second quarter. Kayanna Cranmer added seven points as well.

Chillicothe led 24-19 at the halftime break, but Benton came out of the halftime locker room on a mission. They won the third quarter 15-4 and completely took control of the game.

Kelsey Johnson tallied 17 points for the Cardinals and knocked down three three-pointers. Peyton Anderson added 12 points, hitting three threes in the second half.

The Lady Hornets will play in the third place game on Friday at 5:30 pm with their opponent TBD.

