Recent Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Three bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Twenty-nine-year-old Charles Richard Smith of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon for alleged Statutory Rape, two counts of alleged statutory sodomy, and alleged child molestation. He is held with no bond allowed.

Thirty-one-year-old Rachel Leann Waldrep of Kansas City was arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $10,000.

33-year-old Kalam Daniel Campbell of Chillicothe was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department on a probation violation warrant from a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is set at $500.

