St. Mark’s Squared To Perform Sunday

St Mark’s2 will perform songs of the season and more on the stage of the Gary Dickenson Performing Arts Center this Sunday. Chillicothe Arts Council Director Mary Lou VanDeventer says this is a return engagement for the group.

The group consists of two violins, viola, and cello.

The performance will begin at 3:00 pm and doors of the PAC will open at 2:00. Vandeventer says tickets are available at the door.

If you have questions, call the Arts Council office at 660-646-1173.

