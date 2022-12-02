Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One hundred three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

12:42 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Fair St. and Normal St. During the stop it was determined that the driver had a suspended license. He was arrested and released with a citation.

1:46 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at Washington Street and 1st St. During the stop, the driver was found to be driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Caldwell County. He was arrested and was unable to post bond. He was transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.

8:47 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at N. Washington St. and 3rd St. for a speeding violation. Officers noticed the odor of marijuana and conducted a vehicle search. Contraband was discovered and the driver was arrested, given a citation and released.

8:58 a.m., Officers responded to the 2000 block of redbud on a report of stealing tools. Photos were captured and the investigation is ongoing.

12:14 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of S Washington for a 2-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and 1 vehicle was towed from the scene. 1 driver was cited for failure to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

6:16 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Washington St. for a vehicle break in. Officers spoke with the victim who advised her items were stolen out of the vehicle. The suspects left the scene in a silver 4 door Nissan vehicle. Officers observed two suspects. The Chillicothe Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information about the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

