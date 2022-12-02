Livingston County Commission Meetings

Attending meetings and bids for the elevator are on the Livingston County Commissioner’s agenda for next week.

Tuesday, the commissioner meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

At 10:00 is the meeting of the E911 Advisory Board at Chillicothe City Hall

Thursday, the commissioners meet at 9:30 am. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas will attend the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission TAC and Solid Waste Management meetings in Trenton. Those meetings begin at 9:30 am.

At 11:00 am the commissioner will open elevator bids.

The commissioners will also handle county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities,

