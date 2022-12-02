Route C Bridge Replacement Begins Monday

The Route C Bridge in Dawn will be replaced beginning Monday. Lehman Construction will be closing the Route C bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Route F in Dawn. This project is part of the FARM Bridge program to replace deficient bridges to provide wider and safer bridges in rural areas.

The Work begins at 8:00 am and the bridge will be closed until early May.

MoDOT reminds us this is NOT the bridge that has been closed for several months on Route C, south of Utica, near the Railroad Tracks. A bid on that bridge could be awarded as early as this month. Announcements will be made at that time.

