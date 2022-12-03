CHS Boys Basketball Grabs First Win, Handles Savannah 58-40

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team took down Savannah 58-40 in the 7th Place game of the 94th Annual Savannah Invitational on Saturday morning. The Hornets captured their first win of the season with three different players scoring in double figures.

Freshman forward Jaishon White tallied his career high with 19 points to lead the way for Chillicothe. Griff Bonderer added 12 points and James Mathew scored 10.

Keithon Tipton led the Savages with 19 points.

The Hornets improve to 1-2 on the young season, and are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Lexington to take on the Minutemen.

Share this: Tweet



