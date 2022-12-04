Ardrith Lynn Barnett, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Ardrith was born the daughter of Ernest and Oakland (Allnutt) Douglas on October 28, 1946, in Sampsel, Missouri. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Ardrith worked for the Chillicothe Correctional Center for many years. She then worked for the United States Postal Service.

Survivors include three sons, Brent Barnett and wife Jill of Chillicothe, Missouri, Blaine Barnett and wife Molly of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Blake Barnett and wife Crystal of Chillicothe, Missouri; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ellie, Glenna, Gracelynn, and Gabrielle; one brother, Jim Douglas of Gower, Missouri; two sisters, Marietta Feather of Kansas City, Missouri, and Barbara Westcott of Trenton, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Share this: Tweet



