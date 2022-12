The Carrollton Town Council will meet at 6:00 this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda has only two items of new business.

Jim Bowen will address the council about a Dump Site

There will be a discussion about purchasing security cameras.

Chief Turk will address the council about overtime pay.

In addition, there will be reports from the Wastewater supervisor, Street supervisor, and Park Superintendent.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

