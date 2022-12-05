Chillicothe Police Report For the Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend showed 112 calls for service.

Sunday:

9:30 AM, Officers responded to the 100 Block of JFK in regards to a two-vehicle non-injury crash. Both cars were able to leave the scene.

6:38 PM Officers responded to the intersection of 190 HWY and Washington Street for a three-vehicle crash without injuries. All three vehicles were towed. One citation was issued for failing to yield.

10:10 PM, Officers responded to the 200 block of Washington Street about an unknown substance believed to be drugs. Officers seized the item and identified a suspect . The investigation is on going

Saturday:

2:07 PM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Locust Street in reference to harassment. One subject was placed under arrest for harassment and was later transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

4:24 PM, Officers took a report of a delayed vehicle accident that occurred near Hwy 65 & 36.

7:34 PM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of stealing. The investigation is ongoing.

