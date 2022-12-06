Hopper Reports On CMU

Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works paid the bills and employees as part of the meeting this morning. There were no other action items from the meeting. General Manager Matt Hopper explained some of the recent happenings in the departments.

The Water Department has brought Well #2 back in service. The well had been down most of the summer for repairs.

Most of the AMI water meters have been replaced.

The Electric Service Department received an additional 224 meters for the AMI meter replacement project. Hopper says those will be replacing the meters that are not automatically reading. So far, 400 of the 4,700 meters have been replaced. The delays are due to supply issues related to chip shortages.

