Some Holiday Foods Are Not Good For Pets

As you plan your holiday party, whether for family or friends, the menu is always an important consideration. If you have pets, you also need to think about what they may be offered by guests or find dropped on the floor. Dr. Susan Nelson, veterinarian and professor at Kansas State University says there are several foods that can be toxic to our pets. If you are offering sugar-free sweets, stay away from xylitol.

Nelson says the fatty parts of meats can also be a problem for some dogs, as well as other ingredients we use in cooking.

Nuts and raisins or grapes can be harmful to dogs.

Nelson recommends keeping the party food for your guests and if necessary, keep the pets away from the food and guests.

