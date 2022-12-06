Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests in the area Monday.

In Daviess County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Casey E George of Arkansas for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Troopers in Clinton County arrested an Arizona woman on several charges. Twenty-six-year-old Brianne L Harty was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and careless and imprudent driving. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

Share this: Tweet



