Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
State Troopers report two arrests in the area Monday.
In Daviess County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Casey E George of Arkansas for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Troopers in Clinton County arrested an Arizona woman on several charges. Twenty-six-year-old Brianne L Harty was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and careless and imprudent driving. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail.