Jennifer Hall Trial Scheduled

A jury trial for Jennifer Anne Hall is scheduled May 15th, 2023. Trail setting was held this week in Clinton County Court on the charges against Hall of 1st Degree Murder. The charge is in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe.

Hall’s lawyer had filed to disqualify the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney, Adam Warren, and have a special prosecuting attorney appointed in the case. 43rd Circuit Court Judge Ryan Horsman denied the motion.

A Pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th at 11:00 am. The Trial is scheduled for five days beginning May 15th at 9:00 am

