Managed Deer Hunts At Crowder & Pershing State Parks

Three Missouri State Parks will be closed for Managed Deer Hunts this weekend, two of them are in the local area. The state’s DNR and MDC are coordinating efforts to manage deer populations in some state parks. In October, the Department of Natural Resources announced 10 State Parks that had scheduled closings for the Managed Deer Hunt, seven of those hunts are complete. The remaining list includes two state parks in the local counties – Crowder State Park and Pershing State Park, both closing this weekend, December 10th and 11th.

The other park closing this weekend is Mark Twain State Park

