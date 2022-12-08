Mini-Christmas Tree Entries Accepted Through Saturday

The annual Mini-Christmas Tree decorating contest at the Livingston County Library continues. Entries will be accepted through Saturday. The public is invited to bring their festively decorated mini-Christmas tree to the main Library at 450 Locust Street.

Trees should be a maximum of 24 inches tall.

The public is invited to merrily vote for their favorite from December 12th to the 17th on the Facebook page, LCLReads.

A winner will be announced on the 19th and will receive a small prize.

These trees create a warm and joyful atmosphere for all to share. Trees may be picked up from December 20 through December 31.

