Mayor Accepting Applications For Board Of Public Works

Leave a comment

Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly will fill an opening on the Chillicothe Board of Public Works.  Applications for the appointment will be accepted at City Hall through December 19th.

Qualifications:  Resident of the City of Chillicothe for at least two (2) years preceding their appointment.  Not more than 2 members of the board of public works shall belong to the same political party and its administration shall all respects be entirely non-partisan.

tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *