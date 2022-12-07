Mayor Accepting Applications For Board Of Public Works

Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly will fill an opening on the Chillicothe Board of Public Works. Applications for the appointment will be accepted at City Hall through December 19th.

Qualifications: Resident of the City of Chillicothe for at least two (2) years preceding their appointment. Not more than 2 members of the board of public works shall belong to the same political party and its administration shall all respects be entirely non-partisan.

