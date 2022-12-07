Missouri farmers with grazing animals can be put in contact NRCS for land management expertise and financial assistance. The Missouri Department of Conservation is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs (RCPP) designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.

Programs include:

Grassland Bird and Grazing Lands Enhancement Initiative is available for several counties in the local area, including Caldwell, Carroll, Daviess, Dekalb, Grundy, Livingston, Sullivan Counties.

The Precision Farm Data & Strategic Buffer Project is available in Chariton and Linn Counties.

Enrollment is now open. But qualifying farmers and landowners must apply by Jan. 13, 2023, to qualify for this round of funding. Individuals and entities are eligible to participate in RCPP. Applications will be made through local NRCS offices.

Share this: Tweet



