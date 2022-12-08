Wyatt Brandsgaard Named To Academic All-State Team

Chillicothe High School’s Boys Soccer team had a player receive some great recognition today. Senior Midfielder Wyatt Brandsgaard was named to the 2022 Missouri Soccer Coaches Association Academic All State Team!

Head Coach Tim Cunningham talked about how proud he is of Brandsgaard. “Wyatt is very deserving of this incredibly competitive award,” Cunningham said. “Not only as he had great success on the soccer field, he is also the definition of a student athlete. Wyatt is an outstanding student and is very dedicated to studies. The CHS Soccer program is very proud of Wyatt and the MSHSSCA for selecting Wyatt.”

Share this: Tweet



