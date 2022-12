The 7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team defeated Hamilton 37-21 on Thursday.

Lexy Smith finished with 14 points and Ashlynn Daugherty added 12 points. Emmy Lent scored eight points, Brynley Beemer had two, and Matti Darr notched one.

The Lady Hornets improve to 5-2 on the season and will compete in the Cameron Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

