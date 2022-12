Setting the sales tax on recreational marijuana is on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

Ordinances on the agenda include:

A Conditional Use Permit for a 10’ x 20’ sign

Setting the sales tax on recreational marijuana at 3%

Approving contracts for the purchase of sand and gravel.

New business includes the approval of a sand hauling bid and a discussion of a tourism grant.

