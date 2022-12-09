Audit On Chillicothe R-II School Board Agenda

The Chillicothe R-II School District audit will be part of the agenda for the School Board when they meet Tuesday evening. The meeting begins at 6:30 pm at the district office.

Old business includes:

An update on the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion project.

Approval of the MSBA policy updates.

Under New Business:

The consent agenda,

The presentation of the 2021/22 Audit by Conrad & Higgins

Assistant Superintendent Brian Sherrow will present options for the School Calendar for the 2023/24 School Year.

There will also be an update of filings for the School Board election.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers will make a recommendation for the District’s insurance.

Facility use fees, Student information systems, Behavior Support, and the summer school contract.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

