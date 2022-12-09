Audit On Chillicothe R-II School Board Agenda
The Chillicothe R-II School District audit will be part of the agenda for the School Board when they meet Tuesday evening. The meeting begins at 6:30 pm at the district office.
Old business includes:
An update on the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion project.
Approval of the MSBA policy updates.
Under New Business:
The consent agenda,
The presentation of the 2021/22 Audit by Conrad & Higgins
Assistant Superintendent Brian Sherrow will present options for the School Calendar for the 2023/24 School Year.
There will also be an update of filings for the School Board election.
Superintendent Dan Wiebers will make a recommendation for the District’s insurance.
Facility use fees, Student information systems, Behavior Support, and the summer school contract.
An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.