Chillicothe Pet License Due

Pet licenses are due for the City of Chillicothe at the end of December. The forms were mailed to Chillicothe residents in their October CMU bill. City officials ask that pet owners fill out the form provided and bring (or mail) it into City Hall along with proof of rabies vaccination and whether their pet is spayed or neutered.

The City of Chillicothe will only accept payment by cash or check.

A pet license is a way to make sure your pet is protected if they become lost. All pet registrations are tracked by the local police department. If your pet is wearing a tag the animal shelter will be able to reach you.

