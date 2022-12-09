Pauline Ruth Woody, age 85, a resident of Sumner, Missouri, passed away on December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born the daughter of Theodore Floyd and Myrtle Bell (Waugh) Batye on November 12, 1937 in Sumner, Missouri. She went to Northwestern of Mendon High School. Pauline married James “Wayne” Woody on November 17, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2001.

Pauline worked in the graphic arts department at Hallmark Card Company for 16 years. She was a member of the Methodist Church, Sumner, Missouri, Sumner American Legion Auxiliary, and Royal Neighbors, Sumner, Missouri. She was also a Cub Scouts Den Mother.

She is survived by three sons, James Woody, Jr. and wife, Merri of the home, Kenneth Woody and wife, Kelly of Savannah, Missouri, and Steven Woody and wife, Kathy of Elmer, Missouri; one daughter, Elizabeth Vincent and husband, Todd; twenty-four grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; and sister, Edith Hoffman of Sumner, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; infant daughter, Doris DeAnne Woody; grandson, Tony Sagar; two brothers, Bill Gene Batye and Robert Lawrence Batye; and two sisters, Joyce Carr and Stella Milligan.

Funeral Services will be held at Sumner United Methodist Church, Sumner, Missouri on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Lakeside Cemetery, Sumner, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Sumner American Legion Auxiliary and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Share this: Tweet



