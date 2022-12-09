CHS Boys And Girls BBall Grab Wins Over Trenton In Home Opener Double Header

It was the home opener for both the Girls and Boys Basketball teams at Chillicothe on Friday night against Trenton. The Lady Hornets kicked off the night with a dominant 61-20 victory. The Boys squad followed it up with a controlling victory of their own, 53-19.

Kayanna Cranmer led the way for the Lady Hornets with 19 points while going 9/9 from the free throw line in the first half. Chillicothe got down 4-0 early on, but responded with a 35-3 run to completely take over the game.

Jolie Bonderer finished the game with 15 points and Jessica Reeter added eight. The Lady Hornets improve to 4-1 on the season with their win over Trenton.

The Boys were led by the play of James Mathew. He was using his length inside extremely efficiently and tallied 12 points and unofficially nine rebounds. Jaishon White notched 12 points as well and Griff Bonderer added 11.

The Hornets move to 3-2 on the season. Both teams are back in action on Tuesday for another home double header, this time against Macon. Girls at 6 pm and Boys will follow at approximately 7:30 pm.

