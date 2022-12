The 7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team defeated Cameron 40-10 in the first round of the Cameron Tournament on Friday.

Ashlynn Daugherty had several steals and led the way with 21 points. Lexy Smith scored 10 points, Emmy Lent four points, Ali Probasco and Matti Darr each added two points, and Brynley Beemer had one point.

The Lady Hornets will take on East Buchanan Saturday morning at 10 am in the championship game.

