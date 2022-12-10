MoDOT Roadwork Continuing

Roadwork on area highways, roads, and bridges continues as weather permits. The Missouri Department of Transportation planned roadwork for the week of December 12th in the local counties includes:

Carroll County

US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone.

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January.

Chariton County

US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through January. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. The bridge replacement project was recently awarded to L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

Route C – Bridge replacement at the bridge over Shoal Creek just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, Dec. 5 through April 2023

