Attracting And Feeding Birds

Watching the birds feed near your windows is one of the joys of the winter season. Interest in bird feeding increases in winter, and feeding those birds is a great way to learn about different species in your area.

People can get tips on attracting birds to feeders in winter and how to identify those birds at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Attracting and ID Winter Birds.” The online program is December 14th from 10-11:30 a.m., and is put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Area in Joplin.

The program will provide tips on the types of feeders and food that can attract a variety of species to your backyard. It is designed for ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188383

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

