Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Gayla worked at Hallmark in Liberty, Missouri, for 25 years. She owned and operated Gayla’s South by Southwest in Kearney, Missouri, for several years. She was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She volunteered and delivered Meals on Wheels. Gayla had a love for her dogs, Kali and Kai.

Gayla was always known for giving to others selflessly and quietly. She continued her support of law enforcement long after her time as a commissioned deputy for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an easy smile. Gayla had a deep love for her family and friends, and always put her children first. Music was always a part of her life and anyone who knew Gayla will remember her snapping her fingers and dancing. She was an avid writer, her letters will be missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include four sons, Kyle Brown and wife Lori of Kearney, Missouri, Kent Brown of Liberty, Missouri, Karey Brown and spouse Jim Hannah of St. Louis, Missouri, and Kipp Brown and Emily White of Gower, Missouri; one daughter, Sierra Moore Brown of Edwardsville, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Tibet Brown, Summit Brown, Glacier Brown, all of Gower, Missouri, Cory Bringus and wife Amanda of Kearney, Missouri, Tara Freeman and husband Joshua of Kearney, Missouri, Scott Brown of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Isabella Brown of St. Louis, Missouri; seven great grandchildren, Karson Freeman, Kannon Freeman, Leela Maye Freeman, Ashton Bringus, Jaydon Bringus, Avalynn Rae Bringus, and Jojo Bringus; and one sister; Carole Myers of Chillicothe, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Georgina Koehly; one daughter, Kimbra Brown; and one brother-in-law, Richard Myers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and/or Disabled American Veterans and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

