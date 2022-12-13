Holiday Parties and Travel

As the Christmas and New Year holiday approaches, it brings the gathering of friends and family. These gatherings often include celebrations that include alcohol. If your plans include drinking, they should not include driving. Get a ride or stay the night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says over the 2021 Christmas holiday, there were 881 traffic crashes. In those crashes, eight people were killed and another 401 were injured. This year’s traffic crash counting period begins Friday, December 23 at 6 p.m. and ends Monday, December 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Don’t be a statistic. Drive safe, drive responsibly, or don’t drive. If you will be on the road, you are encouraged to make sure they are well rested, no matter how short the driving distance. Check the weather forecast and plan accordingly. Make sure your vehicle is in good condition and allow enough time to reach your destination safely.

If faced with a traffic emergency, motorists can contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone.

