Kerr Named To MO Farm Bureau Committee

A rural Chillicothe resident is appointed to the Missouri Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education (P&E) Committee. Brenda Kerr represents District 2 in the northeast area of the state. As a member of the 10-person committee, she will help develop, implement, and evaluate projects and programs that promote agriculture.

Kerr and her husband David, live and work on the family farm. She taught at Bishop Hogan School from 1996-2005, at Livingston County R-III school from 2005-2019 and now teaches music. Kerr has attended the National Ag in the Classroom conference three times and has served as a co-presenter at the MOFB conference.

