Council Approves Solar Easement

With the potential sale of the Solar Farm at the east end of Third Street in Chillicothe, the buyer, Missouri Electric Commission requested a Solar Easement. City Attorney Robert Cowherd explains what this means to the city.

The easement would limit any structures that could block the solar panels from the sun, it would also require maintaining trees or brush from blocking the sun from the panels.

The ordinance accepting the easement was approved by the council on a vote of 4/0.

Share this: Tweet



