Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Chilicothe Police responded to 90 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

8:10 am, Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and 3rd Street for a two-vehicle crash without injuries. One driver was cited for an improper turn.

9:56 am, Call requesting extra patrol in area of Comanche and Arrowhead. Someone siphoning fuel. Information received.

5:38p m, Report of a speeding vehicle in the 1700 block of Boyd Street. Officers contacted subject and they were advised of the complaint and to obey speed limits.

Numerous traffic stops, continuing investigations and building security checks.

