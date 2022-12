Missouri Deer Hunters harvested just over 16,000 deer in the Antlerless Portion of the hunting season. This includes 66 antlered bucks, 2,261 button bucks, and 13,729 does.

In the local counties, the harvest totals include:

Caldwell 129

Carroll 206

Chariton 181

Daviess 198

Grundy 138

Linn 226

Livingston 175

Sullivan 156

Total 1,409

Missouri’s Archery Deer Season continues through January 15th

Share this: Tweet