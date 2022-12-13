One of Two Carroll County Bridge Projects Complete

The bridge rehabilitation project on US 24/65 in Carroll County, over Missouri Route 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad is complete. The contractor, Capital Paving and Construction, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed the project which began August 18th.

The project was completed Monday and the roadway was re-opened to two-way traffic.

MoDOT also re-opend the adjacent ramp from Route 10 to northbound US 24/65 to traffic.

MoDOT says the Moss Creek bridge is in the finishing stages and could reopen to two-way traffic by the end of the month.

The additional five bridges that are part of this project are expected to be constructed in 2023.

