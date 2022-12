Steps needed to begin construction of the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion to include grades 2-5 have begun. Superintendent Dan Wiebers says Lawhon Construction has already secured the construction area.

Wiebers says they plan to make it so the public can follow the work taking place.

The Board approved Dennis Gutshall as the owner’s representative for the project.

Dirt work at the school could begin as early as this week.

