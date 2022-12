A single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Tuesday evening left one person injured. At about 6:00 pm, 21-year-old Mauricia K Camp of Richmond was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries following the crash on Highway 10 at County road 101. According to the report, Camp was westbound and traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and skidded into the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt.

