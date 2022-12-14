Chillicothe Transportation Issues

Transportation Issues in Chillicothe have been one of the project City Administrator Roze Frampton has worked on this year. That includes the Ryan Lane Bridge. Frampton says the bridge is ultimately the responsibility of the Canadian Pacific Railroad.

MoDOT has suggested the City apply for MoDOT grants that could be passed through to the railroad for the construction of a new bridge.

The City has also been talking with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange.

There have also been discussions about the intersection being totally reconstructed.

That would be a solution that may take a while.

