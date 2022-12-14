Chillicothe Considers Putting Capital Improvement Sales Tax Continuation On Ballot

Chillicothe’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax will likely be on the ballot for the April 4th Municipal Election. City Administrator Roze Frampton says Chillicothe’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax began in 1992.

The current tax sunsets in 2025. Frampton says the council is not changing the current tax rate, it would remain at ½ of 1%. She says the one change they are considering is removing the sunset.

The council will need to decide on ballot language at their next meeting on December 27th, if they choose to place this on the April ballot.

