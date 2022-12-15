Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred thirty-one calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Officers Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

2:17 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a stolen bike in the 300 block of Polk St. During the investigation officers located the bicycle and a report was generated.

5:02 p.m., Officers arrested an individual who turned themselves in at the Chillicothe Police Department on a Grundy County seatbelt warrant. That person posted bond and was released with a new court date.

7:30 p.m., Officers arrested a 27-year-old man in the 300 block of Violet Street on a Livingston County arrest warrant. He was unable to post bond and was transported to the Caldwell County Jail.

Officers also handled well-being checks, assisted other agencies, conducted traffic stops, and business checks.

