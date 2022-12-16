Board Approves New Student Data System

The Student Information Systems used by the Chillicothe R-II School District, Tyler SIS, will no longer be supported by the software developer, so the School Board approved a switch to a new program. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says they will switch to Infinite Campus.

Wiebers says the program is more expensive than the current system, but it provides the district will more function.

The initial cost, including data transfer, is just over $43,000. The annual cost will be around $37,000. That is a $9,000 increase over the current software that will be discontinued.

