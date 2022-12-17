MoDOT Roadwork For Area Roads

Several roadwork projects continue across northwest Missouri as weather permits. Work in the local counties through Christmas eve includes:

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 110 to County Road 120, Dec. 19-20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route Z – Slide repair northbound from County Road 110 to County Road 130, Dec. 19-20

Daviess County

Route B – Pothole patching, Dec. 21-22

Route V – Pothole patching, Dec. 22-23

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through January. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. This bridge is part of the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. Work on the bridge replacement begins in the spring

Route C – Bridge replacement at the bridge over Shoal Creek just west of Dawn and east of Route DD through April 2023. This bridge is part of the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program.

