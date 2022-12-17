Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning.

Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

At about 1:45 am in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 53-year-old Timothy E Conrad of Brunswick for alleged receiving stolen property. He was held at the Randolph County Jail.

