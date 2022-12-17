Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Friday.  Some of the calls include:

6:53 AM, Officers conducted extra patrols in the area of Westport and Grandview after receiving a report of property damage.

6:55 AM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of a two-vehicle accident.  Officers found the accident had occurred on private property and parties exchanged information.

1:09 PM, Officers responded to the 800 block of Fairlane for a report of a two-vehicle accident.  No injuries and minor damage was reported.

